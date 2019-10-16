Yvette Bonneau aged 86 passed away quietly in her sleep at Cedar Hill Care Home, Langley, BC on October 8, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her son John (Catherine) Ducharme; daughter Mona (James) Ouellette,; daughter-in-law Denise Ducharme; her brothers Roland and Robert Lussier; grandchildren Ron Ouellette, Michelle Howse, Tara Ducharme; Troy Ducharme, Shelby Ducharme; great grandchildren Hayden Howse, Brook Ducharme, Dalton Ducharme, Damien Howse, Ryhat Howse and Constance Ducharme as well as many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jean Paul Bonneau, son Ron Ducharme, sisters Lucielle Cook, Eileen Kokotovitch, Delia Charney and brother Leo Lussier.
Prayers on October 17, 2019 at 8pm and funeral service October 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph's Parish Langley, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's research.
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 16 to Nov. 14, 2019