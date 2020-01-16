|
Adriaan J. Bergsma, Hamlin, died Tuesday evening at home. His loving wife of 46 years is the former Susan Hausmann.
Born March 29, 1950 in Uitgeest, Netherlands, he was the son of the late Atze and Elisabeth Bas Bergsma. He was a graduate of Hackettstown High School and went on to work as a Machinist for many years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and could always be found at Western Wayne football games
Also surviving are his sons Steve Bergsma of Lake Ariel and Rich Bergsma of Moscow; sisters Sonja Harchar of Delaware Water Gap, Pa, Atze Nan Bergsma of White Plains, VA, and Marion Walakovits of White Hall, Pa; a brother Jos Blankendaal of Stuttgart, Germany; grandsons Tyler and Nicholas Bergsma of Lake Ariel; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn Bergsma.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 16, 2020