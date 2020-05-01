|
Alan K. Rollison, 71, of Waymart passed away on Monday night, April 27, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wood.
Born September 2, 1948 in Honesdale, he was the son of June (Diehl) Rollison of Honesdale, and the late Keith Rollison.
Prior to retirement, Alan worked for the plumbers and pipefitters union.
Alan is also survived by four children, Christoper Rollison and his wife Kim of Lakeville; Andrew Rollison and his wife Sally of Honesdale; Amy Rollison of North Carolina; and Rebecca Voda and her husband Manny of Spring Hill, Florida; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Rollison and Raymond Rollison both of Honesdale, and Terry Rollison.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 1, 2020