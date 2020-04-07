Home

Albert John Weinczyk Jr.


1942 - 2020
Albert John Weinczyk Jr. Obituary
Albert John Weinczyk, Jr., 77, of Lake Ariel, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He is survived by
his wife of 51 years, the former Dolores Ann Baker.

Born on September 5, 1942 in Riverside, NJ, he was the son of the late Albert Sr. and Genevieve Renceivcz Weinczyk. Following high school, Albert joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.

For many years, Albert was a foreman at Hoaganese in Riverton, NJ before retiring. He and Dolores moved to their vacation home in Lake Ariel following his retirement. He quickly became part of the community, becoming an active member of the Ledgedale Fire Department and the American Legion, Post 807 in Hamlin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Richard Weinczyk and wife Lisa of Lake Ariel; his daughter Krista Mangieri of Lake
Ariel; his sister Rita Laudermann of Florida; three grandchildren Madison and Spencer Weinczyk and Anne Mangieri.

He was preceded in death by his sister Bernice Amlicke.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 7, 2020
