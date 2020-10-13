1/1
Albert Masi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Masi, age 80, of Hawley died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Mr. Masi was born March 5, 1940 in Sicily, Italy and was the son of the late Pipino "Joe" and Mary (Santoro) Masi.

He served in the Army and was a wall paperer and painter. Albert loved riding his motorcycle and loved the outdoors and living in the woods, walking every day. He adored spending time with his grandchildren picking sticks off his property and throwing them in the woods.

Albert was a member of the Wilson-Kelch American Legion Post #311 in Hawley, he enjoyed his friends and singing (karaoke every Friday night) and dancing, ball room dancing was his favorite.

Albert often said, "Life is what we make it, always has been always will be",

"Whatever decisions you make are yours and as long as you can live with them it doesn't matter what others think" and "Only surround yourself with people who enhance your life".

He is survived by one daughter: Lana Masi; daughter-in-law, Elena Russo, three sons & daughters-in-law, Anthony & Terry Masi; Richard & Peg Masi; Joseph & Teri Masi; two sisters: Nancy Thomas and Marie Bernard, and one brother: Frank Masi, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 12th from 3 to 8 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, October 13th at 10 AM at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spring Valley, NY.

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, everyone attending a visitation or service must wear proper face coverings and be socially distance. Pennsylvania regulations impose limits to 25 people at any time for indoor gatherings. Please observe these State rules.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved