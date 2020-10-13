Albert Masi, age 80, of Hawley died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Mr. Masi was born March 5, 1940 in Sicily, Italy and was the son of the late Pipino "Joe" and Mary (Santoro) Masi.
He served in the Army and was a wall paperer and painter. Albert loved riding his motorcycle and loved the outdoors and living in the woods, walking every day. He adored spending time with his grandchildren picking sticks off his property and throwing them in the woods.
Albert was a member of the Wilson-Kelch American Legion Post #311 in Hawley, he enjoyed his friends and singing (karaoke every Friday night) and dancing, ball room dancing was his favorite.
Albert often said, "Life is what we make it, always has been always will be",
"Whatever decisions you make are yours and as long as you can live with them it doesn't matter what others think" and "Only surround yourself with people who enhance your life".
He is survived by one daughter: Lana Masi; daughter-in-law, Elena Russo, three sons & daughters-in-law, Anthony & Terry Masi; Richard & Peg Masi; Joseph & Teri Masi; two sisters: Nancy Thomas and Marie Bernard, and one brother: Frank Masi, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Monday, October 12th from 3 to 8 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, October 13th at 10 AM at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spring Valley, NY.
For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.
Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, everyone attending a visitation or service must wear proper face coverings and be socially distance. Pennsylvania regulations impose limits to 25 people at any time for indoor gatherings. Please observe these State rules.