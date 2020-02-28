|
Albert T. Lopatofsky, 88, of Waymart passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy (Hinds) Lopatofsky.
Born February 3, 1932 at home in Waymart, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Olsewski) Lopatofsky. Albert owned and operated the family dairy farm in Clinton Township for many years and was an accomplished member of the Eastern Milk Producers Co. He was devoted to this farm, and to his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by four children: Mark Lopatofsky and his wife Elva, Judith Merrigan and her husband Thomas, all of Waymart, Lisa Carter and her husband Mark of Marquette, Mich., and Diane Lopatofsky and her companion David Corazza of Honesdale; grandchildren: Nicholas Lopatofsky and his wife Leslie, Andrew Lopatofsky and his wife Lisa, Emily Dwyer and her husband Colin, Jason and Cathy Carter, Chad and Kristi Carter, Brian Carter; great-grandchildren: Adalida, Amoreena, Michaela, Alexandra, Aurora, Olivia, Colton, Payton, Mason, Natalie, Sophia; and two sisters: Regina Hook and Dorothy Johannes.
Albert was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Lopatofsky in 1991; brothers, Paul and Francis, and a sister, Sarah Rodenburg.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart, PA. All attending are asked to go directly to the church on Monday.
Friends may visit on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA.
Interment will be in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners at a later date.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 28, 2020