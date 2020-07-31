Alice Bidwell, age 94, of Honesdale and formerly of White Mills, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Bidwell, in 1996. They had been married for 53 years.



Born December 28, 1925, in Hawley, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Minnie (Schaffer) DeGroat. She was the last surviving sibling of 18 brothers and sisters including her twin sister Ella.



She is survived by four daughters: Delores Batzel of White Mills, Marlene McMullen and husband Barry of Honesdale with whom she resided for many years, Nancy Campen and companion Jay Thomas of Paupack, and Fern Rippey and husband Patrick of Waymart. In addition, she is survived by more than 100 descendants – grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren which she loved very much. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Alice was a devout member of the Jehovah Witness Congregation of Honesdale.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Faye Herold, Granddaughter Lori Bidwell, Grandson Scott Batzel and 3 infant grandchildren.



Alice, was a generous person. She was always willing to help her family. She was very proud to be a grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Even as she aged, she remembered all of their names and birthdays and would proudly tell total strangers about them.



Marlene, Barry, Tara, Jeremy, Cyrah and Kayne are thankful for being able to spend her final days with her.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to the White Mills fire company.



Per her request, private cremation services were held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Funeral Services will be private and arranged by Teeter's Funeral Chapel in Hawley at the convenience of the family.



