Alice Shafer, 89, daughter of the late John B. Smith, and Florence Masker, passed away at home in the presence of her family on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the widow of the late Harold Shafer.
Alice loved to play cards with family, gardening, and spending time with those she loved, not ever forgetting about those she's lost. She will be missed by all, especially including her companion pets, Max and Stella. The family would like to thank the compassionate, kind and caring staff at Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their love and support of Alice.
Surviving her are brothers, Joseph Smith of Lake Ariel, George (Bill) Smith of Gouldsboro; a sister Joan Learn, of Gouldsboro, and children: Christine Harty of Lake Ariel, Marjorie Smith of South Carolina, Juanita Smith of Wyoming, Eathen Shafer of Gouldsboro, Wyatt, David, Howard, Orby, Michael and Harold Shafer, all of Scranton. Alice also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers John (Jack) and Orr Smith; sisters Alberta (Butch) Smith, and Hannah (Ann) Andrukaitis; daughters Stella Nolan, and Margaret (Tina) Shafer; a son, Donald Ferry-Frame; and granddaughter, Alice Christine Nolan.
Due to current health restrictions, services will be planned at a later time following cremation. Family and friends will be invited when
arrangements are made.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 19, 2020