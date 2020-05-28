|
Anastasia Spring (Thomas) Scott, 32, formerly of Halifax, PA. passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020 in an auto accident in Flagstaff, where she had recently moved to with her husband, Rodney E Scott, formerly of Harrisburg, P A.
Her cremation was handled by Affordable Burial & Cremation in Prescott Valley, AZ. She was born in Trenton, NJ on May 29, 1987 to Peter H. Thomas of Y ork, P A (formerly of Westfield, NJ) and Sherry Shepley (Laarmann, Thomas) of Millersburg, PA (formerly of Beach Lake, PA).
Anastasia, better known as Asia, attended Halifax School District where she participated in Soccer, Swim Team, Chorus, Band, Cheer Leading, and Talent Shows. Her favorite childhood activities included: Roller Skating at the rink in Pillow and performing in their competitions, skiing, traveling, camping, and tubing at Skinners Falls, NY with her family and friends.
As an adult she continued her love of nature through hiking, camping, fishing, and trips to the ocean on both coasts. She enjoyed cooking, singing, drawing, air brushing, and writing poetry. She worked with her husband in the construction industry utilizing her artistic talents doing refurbishing work throughout the US. She blessed our family with 2 beautiful children, Jasmine age 9 and Levi age 6.
In addition to her parents, children, and husband, she is survived by: her grandparents Robert & Wilma Laarmann previously of Halifax / Beach Lake, P A; her brother Michael Thomas (Corvallis, OR) and his partner Kendra; mother's housemate Robert Plale, and his children – Melinda, Sherman, Stanley, Paul, Julia, Laura and their partners and children; her husband's parents Chris & Linda Scott; and her stepfather, Duane Shepley; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Justin Shepley; grandmother, Dolores (Thomas) Mallack; grandfather, William Mallack, Sr; and her Aunt, Kathy (Thomas) Cook.
The family is currently planning a Celebration of Anastasia's Life and will be announcing the details on Facebook soon. Due to current restrictions on large group gatherings, the option of joining this ceremony through a ZOOM connection is being considered.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to: https: //www.gofundme.com/manage/ celebration-of-life-for-anastasia- scott-thomas to help the family with the funeral costs. Excess funds will be donated to Isaiah 61 Ministries and to the Bethesda Women's Mission Renewal Program in memory of Anastasia.
Published in Tri-County Independent from May 28 to June 27, 2020