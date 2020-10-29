Andrew George Bookin, 68, of Lakeville, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, the former Judy Gottschalk.



Born on May 17, 1952 in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Bookin.



For many years, Andrew worked as a chef. In his younger years he worked throughout the country and recently worked at several local restaurants.



Andrew loved spending time with his dogs and cooking.



He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Bookin.



As per his request, there will be no public services. Cremation arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store