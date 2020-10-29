1/
Andrew George Bookin
Andrew George Bookin, 68, of Lakeville, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, the former Judy Gottschalk.

Born on May 17, 1952 in Dickson City, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Bookin.

For many years, Andrew worked as a chef. In his younger years he worked throughout the country and recently worked at several local restaurants.

Andrew loved spending time with his dogs and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Bookin.

As per his request, there will be no public services. Cremation arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
October 29, 2020
I met Andy in 1979 when my partner, Bob Habeeb, and myself hired him as a Chef at our new restaurant, The Kingswood in Clark’s Summit. He was an amazing Chef and a great friend to both of us. Many good memories of him. My wife and I would like to offer our sincere condolences on your loss. He was a good man. God bless.
Alfred Henningsen
Friend
October 28, 2020
Irene Kaiser
October 28, 2020
Irene Kaiser
