Angelo Antzakas


1922 - 2020
Angelo Antzakas Obituary
Angelo Antzakas, Lake Ariel, formerly of the Bronx, died Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 at home following an illness.  His wife was the former Josephine Leraso.
Born 1922 in Pieris, Greece, he was the son of the late Augustine and Anna Antzakas.   He had been a member of the St. Raymond's Parish in New York.  Prior to his retirement he had been employed by the Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.
Surviving are two sons Chris of Lake Ariel and Anthony and his wife Louann of Coram, New York.
He was preceded in death by a son Angelo in 2001.
The family would like to thank Traditional Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Tri-County Independent from May 28 to June 25, 2020
