Ann E. Ratliff
1943 - 2020
Ann E. Ratliff, 77, of Carbondale, PA, passed away on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center Scranton, after a short and sudden illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Ratliff in 1994.

Born February 26, 1943 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Dinkle. She was raised by the late Alice and Andy Kizer formerly of Girdland, Pa.

Locally known as "the lady who walks," Ann enjoyed walking her whole life. On occasion, she was known to walk from Carbondale to Honesdale and even to Forest City and back. Although holding a valid driver's license until the day she passed, walking was her preference. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing and baking.

She will be dearly missed and loved by her three children: Jim Ratliff of Honesdale, Theresa Miller of Carbondale, and Alice Ratliff of Carbondale; and six grandchildren. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Private interment will be in Kizer Cemetery, Mount Cobb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ann's family during this difficult time.

Arrangements are cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472.
www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
