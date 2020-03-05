|
|
Ann T. Lalley of Honesdale died Wednesday after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband William Kelley Lalley who died January 9, 2018. Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Margaret Kelly Tighe and was a graduate of Dunmore High School.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Louise Fowler and husband, Ty; Jule Diehl and husband, Louis; and Colleen Reed and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Lisa Lalley; 10 grandchildren, Sean, Kevin and Erin Fowler, Jackie Lalley, Ryan, Adam and Eric Diehl, Emmett, Kelley and Matthew Reed; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Bridget, Blake, Carter and Elliott Diehl; a brother James J. Tighe, a brother-in-law Dennis Lalley and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kelley John Lalley; a daughter, Erin Lalley; brothers John T. Tighe,William Tighe and Thomas Tighe, and a sister Mary Louise Tighe.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge Street Dunmore with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Church 322 Chestnut Street Dunmore. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church on Saturday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's Center 2010 Adams Avenue , Dunmore, PA 18509.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 5, 2020