Anna J. Chiocchi
Anna J. Chiocchi, age 94, a resident of Wayne Woodland Manor in Waymart and formerly of Bethany, Hidden Lake Estates in Hawley and Fairlawn, NJ, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Mrs. Chiocchi was born August 26, 1926 in Lodi, NJ and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella (Longo) Amato. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1997 and her two sons, Vincent and Allen.

She was employed as an assembler for Bendix Corp. in NJ. Anna was a member of St. Phillips and St. Ann's RC Church in New Jersey and then B.V.M. Queen of Peace in Hawley until 2015. She truly enjoyed going to daily Mass. She enjoyed ceramics and was an avid reader. She also loved to garden.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law: Laurence and Carol Chiocchi of Shohola, PA, David and Cindy Chiocchi of Hawley, PA, and Jeffrey and Ruth Chiocchi of Greenville, NY; seven grandchildren: Dustin, Rose, Danielle, Joseph, Nicola, Vincent and Bria; and one great grandson, Dominic.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA, followed by the prayer service at 7:45 PM, with Deacon Matthew Lorent officiating. Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel, PA with inurnment in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 DannyThomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 26, 2020.
