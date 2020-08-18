Anna Rose Bianchi, South Canaan, died Tuesday in the Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Arnold J. Bianchi who died in 1999.



Born 1932 in Blakley, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth Zahradnick Oleniacz and was a graduate of the Harford High School.



Prior to her retirement she had been employed by the Western Wayne School District in the cafeteria.

Surviving are sons Robert and wife Terri of Waymart, Timothy, PhD. and wife Joni of Lancaster, Michael and wife Renee of Lake Ariel and Paul and his wife Kerri of Michigan; a sister Elizabeth "Tina" Swovick of Florida; grandchildren Monica, Cathy, Gregory, Phillip, Rachel, Hannah, Timothy, Jeffrey, Sara, Jasper, Joseph, Elizabeth, Hannah and Wren; great grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, Carly, Joseph, Gabriella, Novella, Josie, Bennett, Ezie, Lucia, Olivia, Cain and Clara; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother Peter Oleniacz.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11am in the East Canaan Cemetery, St. Tikhon's Church Rd., South Canaan with Rev. William Rushik officiating.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7pm in the James Wilson Funeral Home 143 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel.



All CDC guidelines including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing will be strictly enforced.



Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home.



Please be prepared to pay your respects in a timely manner and then exit the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Wayne County Area on Aging 323 10th St. Honesdale, PA 18431.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store