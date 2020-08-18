1/1
Anna Rose Bianchi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Rose Bianchi, South Canaan, died Tuesday in the Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Arnold J. Bianchi who died in 1999.

Born 1932 in Blakley, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth Zahradnick Oleniacz and was a graduate of the Harford High School.

Prior to her retirement she had been employed by the Western Wayne School District in the cafeteria.
Surviving are sons Robert and wife Terri of Waymart, Timothy, PhD. and wife Joni of Lancaster, Michael and wife Renee of Lake Ariel and Paul and his wife Kerri of Michigan; a sister Elizabeth "Tina" Swovick of Florida; grandchildren Monica, Cathy, Gregory, Phillip, Rachel, Hannah, Timothy, Jeffrey, Sara, Jasper, Joseph, Elizabeth, Hannah and Wren; great grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, Carly, Joseph, Gabriella, Novella, Josie, Bennett, Ezie, Lucia, Olivia, Cain and Clara; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Peter Oleniacz.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11am in the East Canaan Cemetery, St. Tikhon's Church Rd., South Canaan with Rev. William Rushik officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7pm in the James Wilson Funeral Home 143 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel.

All CDC guidelines including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home.

Please be prepared to pay your respects in a timely manner and then exit the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Wayne County Area on Aging 323 10th St. Honesdale, PA 18431.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Canaan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved