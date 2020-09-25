Anselma Lescinski, 89, of South Canaan, formerly of Carbondale passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, after an illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Lescinski. Born July 22, 1931 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Gill. Anselma will always be remembered for her dedication to her family and her husband, Michael and her children, Joann and Dave.
She loved to take care of everyone and share early life experiences and the strong values that she was raised with. She loved to cook, sew and was an active member in her church, Holy Trinity in Simpson. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren, Amy, Sharon, Kristi,Jaime and Emily and taught them Slovak and Lithuanian family recipes and traditions. Anselma loved playing Yatzee and card games. She enjoyed planning and preparing for gatherings with friends and family at the Lake. Her life will be remembered by her strength, courage, faith, love and compassion.
The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart, PA with Rev. Joseph Sitko officiating. All attending are asked to go directly
to the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell,
Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com