Anthony C. Frigoletto, age 77, of Beach Lake, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, PA.



He was the son of the late Anthony and Laura Frigoletto and was born February 3, 1943 in New York, NY. Tony was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, in 2016. They had been married for 52 years. JoAnn was truly the love of his life, his beloved "bride".



Anthony was a man of tremendous faith, finding a home for many years at St. Bernard RC Church, Beach Lake, PA.



According to his adoring sons, Anthony was a devoted husband, a loving and hard-working father and a proud grandfather. He was a friend to many and will be remembered for his sense of humor and human spirit.



Growing up in NYC, later starting a family in Hazlet, NJ, Anthony and his extended family spent memorable and cherished summers in Milanville, PA. His love of the area led to the decision in 1977 to make Beach Lake, PA his home, the place where he and his wife would raise their children. Together, Tony and JoAnn lovingly raised four sons, teaching and sharing life's lessons.



Tony enjoyed working, engaging in everything from real estate to the trucking industry to business owner. In his spare time he was an avid collector of antique clocks.



Survivors include his four sons: Michael Frigoletto and his wife Michele of Honesdale, PA; Anthony Frigoletto and his wife Nicole

(Nikki) of Colts Neck, NJ; Gregory Frigoletto and his wife Heather of Honesdale, PA; Paul Frigoletto and his wife Nancy of Elizabeth, NJ. Grandchildren: Alexandra Frigoletto Johnson and her husband Caleb; Evan Frigoletto; Braden Frigoletto; Nathaniel Frigoletto; Marisa Frigoletto; Anthony (AJ) Frigoletto Jr; Penelope Adler-Friedman; Agnes Adler-Frigoletto; Olivia Frigoletto; Isabella Frigoletto; Angel Pagan; Amanda Santiago; Ariana Frigoletto; Great Grandchildren: Waylon Johnson; Magnus Johnson.



The family would like to thank Ellen Memorial and Wayne Memorial Hospital for their expert care and genuine compassion.



A private service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., Honesdale, PA with a Christian burial to

follow at Calkins Union Cemetery, Milanville, PA.

