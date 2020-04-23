|
|
April J. Amorine 76, of Lake Ariel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief illness on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020. Her beloved husband Roger Amorine survives her. They were married April 30, 1982.
Born April 2, 1944 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Lorenza Clark "Barney" Beam and Anita (Olver).
April graduated from Waymart High School. A gifted seamstress and homemaker, April worked for many years at Waymart Knitwear.
She also did personal and professional housecleaning for various homes and businesses in the local area. April was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord; she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville.
April was well known for her commitment to the Awana programs including the games and Bible Quiz programs. Together, she and Roger have influenced countless young lives in sharing the Gospel. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
April is also survived by two children: Yvonne Bridges and her husband Phillip of Montdale, and Joseph Amorine and his wife Sherri of Lake Ariel; two grandchildren: Dawn Mitchell of Lake Ariel, and Samantha Amorine of Carbondale; two great-grandchildren: Nicholas Hrosovsky and Melony Mitchell of Lake Ariel; a sister: Linda Carney and her husband Lyman of Waymart; two brothers: Randy Beam and his wife Alison of South Canaan, and Ezra Davis II.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother: Kathy Jurski, Barbara "Bobbie" Beam, Susan Davis, and Mark Davis.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons for the purchasing of Bibles.
Due to the current health restrictions, private graveside services will be held in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 23, 2020