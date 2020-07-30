Ardis G. Derrick, 92, of Honesdale, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bernard V. Derrick. The couple married on May 7, 1949.



Born on June 3, 1928 in Pleasant Mount, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Gaylord) Ihlefeldt. She was a graduate of Pleasant Mount High School and later attended Wayne Commercial School.



After raising her family, Ardis began working for the Wayne Highlands School District in several of the school cafeterias before retiring.



She was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale, was a member of its choir, and participant in the Perpetual

Eucharistic Adoration Chapel. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Martin.



Ardis and Bernie enjoyed being active in the community and delivered meals for the Area Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels program. For several years, she also worked at The Other Shop in Honesdale. She and her husband enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center and square dancing with The Rare Squares club. Ardis was proud of her home and was sure that everything was in its place and clean. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Ronald Derrick and wife Elizabeth of Waymart; her daughters Patricia Wolcott and husband Kevin of Timonium, MD, Diane Richter and husband David of Honesdale and Denise Latourette and husband Grant of Honesdale; her brother Frederick Ihlefeldt of Carbondale; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her twin brother Arthur Ihlefeldt.



Due to the current health restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale. Interment will

follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lymphoma Foundation of America, 1100 N. Main St. Suite 110, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 or

Residential Hospice, 601Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

