Arthur B. Keast, 80, of Waymart, Mount Pleasant Township, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. His beloved wife, the former Clara M. Hauenstein, survives him. They were married on May 23, 1964.
Born October 24, 1939 in Dyberry Township, Honesdale, he was the son of the late John W. and Mildred (Bodie) Keast.
Art graduated from Honesdale High School. He was a United States Army veteran who selflessly served his country. Afterward, he started his career at Korb's and later at Gould National Battery where he would continue to work for 24 years. Art made lifelong friends there who he still kept in touch with up until his passing.
If you knew Art then you knew he was a man of few words, but what he did not say through his words he said through his actions. Sometimes that was a scratch on the head with a look of confusion at something one of his kids or grandkids were doing, a pat on the back for a job well done after a game, or his famous grin which could put a smile on anyone's face. On Mondays you could find Art playing cards with his wife, Clara, and friends, and on Friday's he would be on the golf course impatiently waiting for his first hole-in-one to catch up to Clara's three.
Art loved his four children dearly, each one bore a unique relationship of its own with him but the love was still equally shared. To his grandchildren, he was Poppy Art, a giant of a man who showed support at games or musicals but was also there to give sound advice. Art enjoyed the simple things in life; peeling his apples for applesauce, tapping the maple trees for his maple syrup, and tending his garden. However, the one thing that was not simple in Art's life was the love he had for his wife Clara.
Art is also survived by four children, Tammy Maile and her husband Gary of Monroe CT, Tina Gaylets and her husband Thomas of Royersford, PA, Todd Keast and his wife Alicia of Waymart, Mt. Pleasant Twp., and Tarey Keast Stocker and her husband Sean of Fox Chapel, PA; 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Brianna, Christopher, Sarah, Rochelle, Conlan, Brady, Taylor, and Tyler; two sisters, Geraldine Villaume and Lillian Piercy; a brother, Charles Keast; and many nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Schmidt and Shirley Bennett; and a brother, Byron Smith.
Due to current health pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A private burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to the Riverdale Cemetery, c/o Ruth Hauenstein, Treasurer, 1280 Creek Dr. Prompton, PA 18456.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 26, 2020