Arthur F. Zeglen, M.D. of Hawley died Wednesday May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Lenore Smith. They were married on April 21, 1951 in Bustleton, PA. He was born on November 11, 1923 in Erie, PA, son of the late Francis X. Zeglen and Lucille Zywicki Zeglen.



At the age of three he moved to southeastern Pennsylvania.



When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the Navy at age eighteen and served through World War II. He received his

undergraduate degree from Villanova University and received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College. When he was finishing his medical internship he was called back to active duty in the Korean War.



He graduated as a Naval Flight Surgeon from the Naval Flight Surgeon School in Pensacola, Florida. He was assigned to the Marine

Fighter Squadron 211 in Cherry Point, NC. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander.



After the war he practiced medicine in Bustleton, PA. He was on the staff of Nazareth and Holy Redeemer hospitals. He practiced medicine for 36 years before retiring to his lake home outside of Hawley, PA.



He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hawley. After retiring he kept occupied with numerous activities such as being President of Lake Constance Corporation, serving as adjutant of the Wayne-Pike Marine Corp League, and he was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.



He and his wife, Lenore, enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and Scandinavia. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; he hunted locally well into his later years. He took his sons on fly-in fishing trips to Canada and hunting trips to Alaska, Canada, and Central Asia. He often enjoyed spending time with his family while working in the yard and around the house.



Building stone walls was one of his favorite projects. He hiked often with his beloved dogs Garth and Blitzen, collecting materials along the way to use later on his woodworking projects. He was an avid reader, especially of history.



He is survived by his children: Kurt Zeglen and his wife Deborah, Barry Zeglen and his wife Brenda, Lance Zeglen, Lisa Roegner and her husband James, and Karen Bates. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Colin Zeglen and his wife Jessica, Rachel Zeglen, Natalie Zeglen, Shane Roegner and his fiancé Jacqueline Kromko, Courtney Roegner, Heidi Roegner, Scott Bates, and Keith Bates.



He is preceded in death by his brother Richard Zeglen and his sister Eugenia Goodridge.



Due to the current public health policy, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.



