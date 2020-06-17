Arthur Frisbie, a resident of Renaissance Senior Living of Easton, PA, died June 13, 2020. He was a former resident of Hawley. He was predeceased by his wife Sarah (Perham) Frisbie.

Born April 6, 1931 he was the son of the late William L and Winifred V (Ramsey) Frisbie. He was a graduate of the Hawley High School, and earned his B.S. in Industrial Science from LeTourneau University of Long View Texas.

He was a veteran of the US Army, being stationed in South Korea shortly after the end of the Korean War. He was retired from General Dynamics Land Systems of Eynon. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hawley. Arthur enjoyed hunting and fishing as a pastime.

He is survived by a daughter Julene McGraw and her husband Joseph of Lake Ariel, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Frisbie, and three sisters, Virginia Saunders, Florence Brown, and Marcella Thomas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Because of the current pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Arthur's name to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store