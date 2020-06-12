Ashly Rose Roy, 23, of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on June 9, 2020.



Born on July 27, 1996 in Honesdale, she is the daughter of Martha Ann (Akers) Kennedy of White Mills and William Otto Roy Jr. of North Carolina.



A courageous and caring person, Ashly spoke to many regarding addiction in hopes to help others throughout the Wayne County community and state. Because of her strength and courage, she was able to help many in their recovery.



To Ashly, the world revolved around her niece and nephew. She was happiest when spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her step-fathers Michael Hook of Honesdale and Harold Kennedy of White Mills; her

sister Kaylee Ann Novy of Honesdale; her nephew and niece Camden and Alena Novy who she loved dearly. Also surviving are her grandparents Terry and Linda Kitchell of Honesdale, William Roy of Hawley and Regina Hook of Honesdale; aunts and uncles Bruce Vandermark of Stroudsburg, John and Jennifer Akers of St. Louis, MO, Nancy and Eric Gosse of CT, Mary Hook Bunting of Honesdale, Dennis Hook of Hawley, Genevieve Roy of Newfoundland, Alex Roy, Joe Roy of NY, Joey and Jackie Yarnes of South Canaan and Ruthie and Herb Roman of Torrey.



She was preceded in death by her grandfather Robert Hook and aunts Jean Miller and Linda Vandermark.



Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Saturday, 11 to 1. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family.

