Audrey L. Dickinson, of Honesdale passed away May 25 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. She was born Nov.11, 1931 to the late Raymond and Emma (Dirlam) Cross in Honesdale, Pa.

Her family being very important she was stay at home mom for many years until her kids were older when she worked as the church secretary at St. Johns Lutheran Church..

Audrey was know for her steadfast love for Jesus. She severed as sunday school teacher as well as woman's ministry president for many years.

Being very proud of her four children if you had a minute you be sure to hear about her daughter that was a nurse, a daughter that danced , a son that was mechanically like his dad and a daughter that loved horses.

Audrey is a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Honesdale. She enjoyed taking classes at Marywood and loved to read.

Audrey had four children, Linda Roma and her husband Mario, Horseheads , N.Y. , Lana Dickinson and her husband Ron Sloto, St. Peters, Pa. , Ken Jr. and his wife Amy Dickinson, South Canaan, Pa., Lori Glossenger and her husband James, Honesdale, Pa.

Eight grandchildren, Brian and Mark Roma, Allison and Stephen Sloto, Jason, Aaron, Hannah and Zachary Glossenger. Three great grandchildren Rhys, Zoey ,Wesley and Lilah

Preceded in death a sibling Elvin

Private service will be held to celebrate Audrey's life.

Donations can be made to Asera Care Hospice 1212 S Abington Rd Clarks Summit, PA 18411-2234.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431.

