Barbara Barrett
Barbara Barrett, 95, of Lake Ariel, died Friday morning at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center. Her husband of 47 years, Harold E. Barrett died in 1995.

Born, December 4, 1924 in Weehawken, NJ she was daughter of the late William and Barbara Lachenauer Willmott. She was a graduate of Union Hill High School. Prior to retirement, she was bookkeeper at Armstrong Air Conditioning. She was a member of Salem Community Church, Hamlin.

Surviving are her son Harold J. Barrett and his wife Janice of Aberdeen, NJ; grandchildren Erik and Nick Barrett.
She was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Bacon and a brother Fred Willmott.

A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00pm in Madisonville Union Cemetery, Route 690 Madisonville, Pa.

All attending will be required to observe all current CDC and State guidelines concerning the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
For directions, to share a memory, or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Madisonville Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
