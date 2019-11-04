|
|
Barbara Fenwick Holmes, age 84, of Cresco, Pa., formerly of Waymart, died Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg, after an illness. Barbara was the widow of A 1/c Thomas Holmes who was fatally burned while on active United States Air Force duty in 1963.
Daughter of Earl and Mildred (Archer) Fenwick, she lived most of her life in Waymart. Barbara was active in church, civic club, Girl Scouts, ambulance corps. and Historical Society activities. Barbara was a graduate of Waymart High School and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton, Pa., followed by military USAF service, matrimony, and motherhood.
Surviving are three daughters: Susan Cartwright, Sheryl Holmes of Waymart, and Gwen Holmes of Cresco, Pa; three grandchildren: James Cartwright, Waymart, Laura Cartwright, Carbondale, and Renae Colburn, Lake Ariel; one great-grandson, Zachary Colburn; her sibilings; one sister, Benjie Fenwick LaBar of Cresco, Pa; and three brothers: Douglas Fenwick, Righland, Pa., Dale Fenwick, Waymart; and Daniel Fenwick, Mt. Joy, Pa.; four grand-nieces; and two nephews.
The funeral will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472 with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Private burial will be in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners on Wednesday.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 4, 2019