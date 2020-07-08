Barbara (Park) Kinnan, age 90, of Middlebury Center, PA and Apache Junction, AZ passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 7, 1930 in Scranton, PA, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (Low) Park of Bethany, PA. Barbara was the wife of Richard Kinnan. Barbara was a 1948 graduate of Honesdale High School. She graduated from Penn State in 1952 with a BS in Home Economics.
While at Penn State she was a member of the Alpha Delta Lamda Honors Society. She also pursued her masters degree there in Cottage Craft marketing which lead to her founding the Golden Vista RV Park craft shop when they retired to Apache Junction, AZ. She started her career teaching at Williamson High School in 1957.
Later, she was employed for 35 years by the Pennsylvania State University Cooperative Extension Service as the Tioga County Home Economist.
Barbara served on the board of directors for Tioga Area Growth and was involved in revitalizing Tioga and Lawrenceville after the Agnes flood in 1972. She was a member of AAUW and served on the ACT 101 advisory committee at Mansfield University. Barbara was a founding member of the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging; member of North Penn Health Advisory Council and on the executive board of the NAEHE, the national organization of Extension Home Economists.
In addition to her career, Barbara assisted the family on their dairy farm in Tioga. She could be found driving the combine, crawler tractor, or their 1954 farm truck! As a co owner of Kinnan Century Trees she represented the maple syrup industry on the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers board and NAMSC (North American Maple Syrup Council).
Her interests included Civil Air Patrol and was licensed amateur ham radio operator. She was an avid reader and crafter. She loved playing the piano and organ and was often an accompanist for soloists and choirs.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years Richard: a son Scott (Wendy) Kinnan of Souderton, PA and their children Michael Kinnan, Katie (Patrick) Conner , Jason Bergey , Jarrett Bergey, and Candice (Ronald) Thomas; three daughters Mary Gay (Michael) Deats of Middlebury Center, PA and their children Tanya (Andy)Harmon, Christopher (Jannice) Deats, Mary Janae (Justin)Grubb and Kayla (David)Lyon ; Susan (Thomas) Reinsel of Philadelphia, PA and their children Joseph(Torie) Reinsel , Sean Reinsel, TJ(Christina) Reinsel and Alyss(Brendon) McGirr. Sharon (Irene Rathke) Kinnan of Owego, NY; a son in law, John Fazzari of Aurora and children Andrew(Jenna) Fazzari and Mark Fazzari, IL; fifteen great grandchildren; and a sister Catherine Greenham of State College, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lee Fazzari; and brother-in-law William Greenham.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. 48 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or the Bethany Public Library 8 Court Street Bethany, PA 18431.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com