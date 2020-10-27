Barbara Nau McSloy was born on May 6, 1956. She was 64 years young, and passed away on October 20, 2020 after a long but courageous battle against cancer.



She spent her final days in Kansas , where she lived with her son and daughter - in- law.



She was born to the late Peter and Irma Nau in Ozone Park, New York. She lived most of her adult life in Marshals Creek, PA with her husband Michael while her son Joseph served a few years in the US Army.



She loved to crochet and make crafts, which she gave away to other people just to see them smile. She also loved fishing which was instilled in her by her parents as they always owned a boat when she was a child.



She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, her grandson Gavin Bregenzer, her sister JoAnn Sparling and her nephew Keith Amato. She is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Sabrina Bregenzer, her sisters Patricia Jerome, Carol Quinones, Mary Amato, her brother Peter Nau and many nieces and nephews.



She is from a very large and loving family and will truly be missed. Barbara we will love you until the mountains turn to dust. So-long until we meet again one day.



