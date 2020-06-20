Barbara "Betty" Scholz, 98, formerly of Hawley, died on Tuesday, June 19, 2020 at Wayne Woodlands Manor, where she resided.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Scholz, who died in 1985.

They had no children.

Betty was born in Austria and educated in Belgium. She was married in

Germany in 1946 and she and her husband moved to the United States in 1955. They resided in West New York and later in New Jersey. In 1982, they moved to Hawley.

Betty's only relatives are a niece and nephew who live in Germany.

A blessing service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 10:30 a.m. Friends may visit on Saturday, 10 until the tie of service. Interment will be in Green Gates Cemetery.

