Barton "Bart" McVey
1948 - 2020
Barton McVey, "Bart", 71 of Lakewood, PA, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a short illness. He was born on October 29, 1948 in New York City.

Bart was an outdoor kind of guy and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed his home and spending time with his animals and his family.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Penny, 3 sons, James (Shana) Delaney, Johnathon (Donka) Delaney, and Rich (Alexandra) McVey, 4 grandchildren, Mariella, Vincent, Kaitlin, and Christopher, 1 sister, Annette Santo, 2 sister in laws, Sharon (Stanley) Spangenburg, and Kathy Mead (Steve), and his lifelong friend (brother), Wes Butts.

As per Bart's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Donations can be made in Bart's memory to your local food bank or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Sep. 19, 2020.
Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel
29 East Main Street
Hancock, NY 13783
(607) 637-2581
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Penny
Dawn Gotthardt
September 14, 2020
Penny and boys....
Our thoughts and prayers are with you...
Love you!
Joe & Tina
Tina Niesluchowski
