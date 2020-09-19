Barton McVey, "Bart", 71 of Lakewood, PA, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a short illness. He was born on October 29, 1948 in New York City.
Bart was an outdoor kind of guy and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed his home and spending time with his animals and his family.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Penny, 3 sons, James (Shana) Delaney, Johnathon (Donka) Delaney, and Rich (Alexandra) McVey, 4 grandchildren, Mariella, Vincent, Kaitlin, and Christopher, 1 sister, Annette Santo, 2 sister in laws, Sharon (Stanley) Spangenburg, and Kathy Mead (Steve), and his lifelong friend (brother), Wes Butts.
As per Bart's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Donations can be made in Bart's memory to your local food bank or to the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.