Benjamin Lincoln Perry, 92, of Waymart, passed away peacefully at Forest City Nursing Home from natural causes on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn NY to Addie Mae Ginn and Luther Clinton Perry, he was soon joined by a brother, Luther. In Brooklyn, Ben graduated from school and attended the College School of Agriculture to prepare to help his father on the dairy farm he had purchased in Waymart, Pa.
During the Korean War, Ben enlisted in the Army and was selected to be the personal driver for a General and his wife. He escorted them to meetings and functions all over the San Francisco area. He was able to hobnob with famous and powerful people. That General wrote to him often after he returned home. After serving three years in the Army, Ben came home to the farm and began his career as a cutter in garment factories throughout the area.
His former wife, June lloff Perry gave him a daughter, Marcia, and a son, Daniel. He and his kids enjoyed weekend visits to the farm to see their grandparents and experience farm life.
While working at Waymart Knitwear he met and married the love of his life, Irene. She gave him a large extended family to love and cherish and they had 38 wonderful years together. He led a happy and fulfilled life in all the years after.
As a young man in Brooklyn he became quite a yoyo expert, performing many tricks and stunts. Later he discovered an amazing talent for cartoon drawing. His family all loved his drawings of Dagwood Bumstead, Porky, and his favorite- Bugs Bunny.
Ben was a longtime member of the Waymart Baptist Church and was generally known as a sweet natured, loving man who enjoyed laughter and a good joke. He was always one to kid with you.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Irene Bielawski Perry; brother Luther Perry and his wife Lilo; his son, Daniel Benjamin Perry; step-son, John Bielawski; step-daughters Patty Robinson and Lucille Moser.
He is survived by one daughter, Marcia Gager and her husband Keith of Honesdale, and one stepson, Anthony Bielawski and his wife Linda of Milford; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial services will be held at The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ben's memory to stroke research.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 2, 2020