Betty A. Pykus Obituary
Betty A. Pykus, 88, of Honesdale passed away peacefully at the Ellen Memorial Nursing Home in Honesdale on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Born in Honesdale she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Ida Hartman Wilcox. Betty was the loving wife of John Pykus who passed away in 2016. They were married 64 years.

She was a loving mother to Judy Regan and her husband Terrence of Elmwood Park , NJ and to Janet Guinther and her husband Daniel of Honesdale; grandmother to Ashley and Cody Guinther and a great grandmother to Sophie Demeraski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a son, John (Jackie) Pykus in 1990, a brother Ivan Wilcox, and a sister Shirley Jackson.

She lived her entire life in Honesdale and was a homemaker , a farmer alongside her husband and she worked for many years at Turkey Hill in Honesdale until her retirement. She enjoyed taking long scenic drives with her late husband and cherished her pets over the years.

Due to the present guidelines for the covid-19 outbreak, there will be no public service at this time.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced when the situation allows

.Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's local 4-H Club.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street, Honesdale.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.bryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 2, 2020
