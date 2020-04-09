|
Betty Ann Benio, Honesdale, Pa passed away at home on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael A. Benio, Jr.
Born in Beach Lake, daughter of the late Alfred and Doris Winnie Crosby, she was employed for over forty years as a seamstress at Katz' Underwear Company, Honesdale., and also worked at the Big Apple in Beach Lake and at Dave's Super Duper, Honesdale.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, William and Sarah Canfield, two brothers and sister-in-laws: Robert and Cathy Crosby, Webster, NY and Al and Jennia Crosby of Gettysburg,PA; 3 grandchildren: Christina, Elizabeth and Bill, Jr.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters: Joan M. Crosby and Ruth J. Britt.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Memorial Home Health or Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park Street Honesdale, Pa 18431.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 9, 2020