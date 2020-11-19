Betty Caroline Lacey Brussell

Betty Caroline Lacey Brussell, 87, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at Bethany Village due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gerald (Jerry) Brussell.

She was born on June 16, 1933, in Callicoon. Betty and her husband ran their own family farm for many years as well as having had a successful business in real estate development, construction & excavation.

Betty resided in Tyler Hill. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, golfing, reading, playing bingo, & spending time with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her daughter & son in law (Chip & Terry Williams), son & daughter in law (Gerald Jr. "Buck" & Pam Brussell), & son & daughter in law (Jim & Julie Brussell). She was the proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren: Nicole Patrisso, Keara Drew, Stacy Adams & Sean Brussell & 5 great-grandchildren: Ava & Brody Patrisso, Brantley & Tanner Drew & Amelia Adams. She leaves behind several siblings, nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at noon. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee. The family will receive friends on Monday, 4 to 7 and on Tuesday, 11 until the time of service. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Damascus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. or the Galilee Grange hall, both charities the Brussells were proud contributors to.



