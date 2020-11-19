1/1
Betty Caroline Lacey Brussell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Caroline Lacey Brussell
Betty Caroline Lacey Brussell, 87, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, at Bethany Village due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gerald (Jerry) Brussell.
She was born on June 16, 1933, in Callicoon. Betty and her husband ran their own family farm for many years as well as having had a successful business in real estate development, construction & excavation.
Betty resided in Tyler Hill. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, golfing, reading, playing bingo, & spending time with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughter & son in law (Chip & Terry Williams), son & daughter in law (Gerald Jr. "Buck" & Pam Brussell), & son & daughter in law (Jim & Julie Brussell). She was the proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren: Nicole Patrisso, Keara Drew, Stacy Adams & Sean Brussell & 5 great-grandchildren: Ava & Brody Patrisso, Brantley & Tanner Drew & Amelia Adams. She leaves behind several siblings, nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at noon. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Galilee. The family will receive friends on Monday, 4 to 7 and on Tuesday, 11 until the time of service. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Damascus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. or the Galilee Grange hall, both charities the Brussells were proud contributors to.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hessling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved