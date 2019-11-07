|
|
Betty Grace Davis Lowe, 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 6, 2019.
Betty was born and raised in Milanville. She married the love of her life, John, and they raised their children in Beach Lake.
Betty was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband John of 62 years, brother Joe (Dottie); her children, Kevin (Colleen); Karen (Gary); Ellen (Steve); Susan (Peter); and Steve; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Hailey; son, John Jr.; two daughter-in-laws, Myrta and Chassidy; and brothers, Edwin and Kenny.
She will be greatly missed by the lives she has touched over the years.
The Funeral will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Tabernacle Bible Church, 455 Grove St. Honesdale, PA. Visitation beginning at 9:00 AM; Service at 10:30 AM with Pastor John Banks and Pastor Lane Jones officiating. Arrangements by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472.
Interment will be Tuesday in Glen Cove Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Tabernacle Bible Church, 455 Grove St., Honesdale, Pa 18431 or Wayne-Pike CEF, 461 Grove St., Honesdale, Pa 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 7, 2019