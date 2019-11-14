|
Bonnie S. Fritsch, 61, of Dyberry Township passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at home.
Born in Honesdale, daughter of the late Alexander and Marjorie Hulseapple Fritsch, she attended school in Honesdale and graduated in 1979. She was an active member an of the Wayne County Human Resource Center where she worked from 1979 until 2017.
Her family remembers her as a happy, kind, and loving person who especially loved animals. She enjoyed attending church. She was active in Special Olympics and especially enjoyed bowling. The highlight of her year was always attending Arrowhead Bible Camp in Brackney, Pa. near Montrose. She was also a member of the Beech Grove Grange.
Bonnie is survived by a brother, Edward Fritsch, Dyberry; three sisters: Joanne Mignerey and husband Albert, Dyberry Township, Rosemarie Cutler, California, and Linda Mae Corey and husband David of Auburn, NY; several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Fritsch in 1997.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Tabernacle Bible Church, Honesdale with Rev. John Banks officiating.
A private interment will take place in Bethany Cemetery.
Memorials contributions are asked to be given via this address for Arrowhead Bible Camp.
122 Arrowhead Cottage Rd #7703, Brackney, PA 18812
Arrangements are by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street, Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 14, 2019