|
|
Bryan Douglas Utegg, 47 of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2020 in Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, the former Amy Sue Lewis. The couple married on August 24, 1996.
Born on October 25, 1972 in Honesdale, he is the son of Georgette Decker Utegg of Philadelphia, NY and the late Robert Utegg. He was a graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, class of 1991. He later attended Penn State University and continued his education online.
Bryan was a self-employed financial advisor and was serving as Lebanon Township Supervisor. He took great pride in serving and helping others in the community. He served as treasurer of the Dessin Animal Shelter and the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair. Bryan also served as a director on the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. In the spirit of helping others, he was a paramedic and EMT with Hawley Ambulance and the former White Mills Community Ambulance.
He enjoyed fishing and vacation with his family in Canada. Bryan loved spending time with his four legged friend Jake who went
everywhere with him.
Also surviving is his son Joshua Utegg of Honesdale; his daughter Alicia Utegg of Honesdale; his brother Thomas Utegg of Philadelphia, NY; father and mother-in-law Ron and Sue Lewis; brothers-in-law Ronnie Lewis, Michael Brundage and Jeffrey Brundage; sisters-in-law Ellen LaFauci and Barbara Weber; his nieces Brittany Utegg, Leah, Anna and Lydia Brundage, Maria LaFauci, Karli Fotusky, Renee and Macey Lewis; nephews Forrest and Zeke Brundage, Nicholas LaFauci and David Fotusky.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11am. Private interment will be held at the convenience of his family. His family will receive friends on Monday, 4 to 7 and Tuesday 10 until the time of service.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 31, 2020