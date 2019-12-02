|
Bryan S. Dauchert, 60, of Lakeville, died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Laurie Linanavage. The couple married on June 9, 2000.
Born on November 23, 1959 in Teaneck, NJ, he is the son of Margie (Van Dyke) Dauchert of Honesdale and the late Terre Dauchert. He was a graduate of Cresskill High School in New Jersey.
Bryan was currently employed at Lake Region IGA. Prior to that, he did auto body work for Willie Reinfurt.
He had many interests which included hunting, fishing and listening to the Grateful Dead. Bryan especially took great pride in his gardens and working around his home.
In addition to his wife and mother, Bryan is survived by his sister Barbara Goodman and husband Bob of Hawley; step-son Kyle Schoebel of Hawley; his grandson Damian Schoebel; fathers-in-law Boyd Tyler of Hawley and Steve Linanavage of Utah; sister-in-law Terri Miller and husband Dave of Hawley.
Funeral services for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 5th at the Hawley United Methodist Church at noon. Burial will be in the spring in Lakeville Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his family to help offset final expenses at 182 Daniels Rd. Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 2, 2019