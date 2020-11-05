Carl O. LaTourette passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 1, 2020, following a lengthy illness. His wife, Marilyn Vail LaTourette, passed away in 2012.
Carl was born in Torrey Pennsylvania on December 26, 1927, the son of Otis and Beatrice Hiller LaTourette. He owned and operated a dairy farm in Torrey and was a longtime member of the Dairyman's League and the Wayne-Pike Farm Bureau. Carl will be remembered as a committed snowmobile enthusiast and was awarded Snowmobiler of the Year by the State Association in 1998. He was a founding member of the Ace Snowmobile Club and was always looking for and creating new trails.
Carl was a member of the Torrey United Methodist Church for 83 years until it closed and he recently joined the Cold Springs Chapel, Cold Springs. He was a longtime member of the Farmers Hunting Club where he was an honorary member. He loved to square dance and raised his children to enjoy it as much as him. He also enjoyed Holidays with a houseful of family.
Carl is survived by his children; sons, Clinton LaTourette and wife Arline, Mark LaTourette and wife Bonnie, Gerald LaTourette and wife Marie, Grant LaTourette and wife Denise, Gerritt LaTourette and wife Vicky; a daughter, Carla Komar all of Torrey; grandchildren: Brenda Kosciuk, Jennifer Freiermuth, Kelly Moser, Adam LaTourette, Kayla and Trevor Komar, Theron, Ryan and Valeri LaTourette, Kristi Hartman, Jason and Andrew LaTourette, Brandie Weist, Michael and Daniel Bryant; great grandchildren; Julia and Amelia Kosciuk, Hayden and Vena Freiermuth, Benjamin and Levi Moser, Teagan and Liam LaTourette, Carter LaTourette, Jacob, Olivia and Tanner Hartman, Caleb and Cody Weist; a brother, Victor and his wife Beverly LaTourette of Beach Lake; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a daughter and a son-in-law, Susan and Gary Swendsen; a daughter-in-law, Marion LaTourette and a sister, Evelyn Smith.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Family Center of the Calkins Baptist Church. Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. A service will be held at the Torrey Church on Saturday November 7, 2020 at noon with Pastor Mary Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at the Torrey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and due to Carl's love of family and church, memorial contributions can be made to Cold Spring Chapel, 1530 West St Honesdale, Pa 18431 or Torrey Cemetery Assoc., 474 Fox Road, Honesdale, Pa 18431 or a charity of your choice
.