Carol J. Ashman, 88, of Jermyn and former Waymart resident of over 40 years, passed away Sunday, June 7th at home after complications from surgery. She was the widow of Thomas E. Ashman who died in 2008.



Born in Lake Ariel, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Davis and Edna Bidwell Davis. Carol was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School and earned her bachelor's degree in music education from Marywood University. She was a faithful member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, as an organist and a member of the choir. She taught music and elementary/middle school band in the Western Wayne School District and was involved with many activities at the schools where her children attended, and gave private piano and organ lessons for many years to the youth of Waymart. Additionally, she was a past matron and a member of the Harriet Green Chapter 198 Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years.



Carol was a huge fan of men and women's Penn State sports and loved going to home football and bowl games. When she could not attend events, she enjoyed watching PSU sports on T.V. She enjoyed seeing past students outside school and lessons and took the time to visit with them wherever she was. Carol loved to travel with her late husband and they went to many parts of the US, Canada and Europe. She hosted many Easter egg hunts and pool parties for friends and neighbors. Spending time with her family at the beach and on family vacations, playing board games at family gatherings and holiday meals were some of her favorite things to do. She was well loved by her group of girl friends from elementary school and looked forward to their annual reunions. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her.



Carol is survived by her two daughters, Karen and husband Paul, and Lori and husband Joel, as well as three sons, Thomas and wife Laura; Eric; and Chris and wife Peggy, grandchildren Jessica and companion Matt; Thomas and wife Allison; Rachel; Michelle; Drew; Sarah; and Brandy and husband Lee, 9 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-Law, Elizabeth Davis and Nancy Davis, and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Warren Davis.



Funeral services will be Saturday, June 13th at Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont Street, Waymart at 11AM with Pastor Wendy D'Agostino officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Maplewood Evangelical Cemetery.



Friends may also call at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA from 5 to 7:30 PM on Friday June 12th. Masks are requested, but not required by the family.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to: Calvary United Methodist Church, PO Box J, Waymart, PA, 18472 or to the Harriet Greene Chapter 198 Order of Eastern Star c/o Laura Fryzel, 625 Sterling Road, Sterling, PA 18436, which raises money for many local charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store