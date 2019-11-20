Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Irwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jean Irwin Obituary
Carol Jean (Atkinson) Irwin passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 79. Carol was born on January 2, 1940 in Honesdale.
She was the daughter of John "Ralph" and Helen (Tarkett) Atkinson. Carol spent her entire life in Honesdale and met her husband and best friend of 54 years here.

Carol will forever be remembered for her infectious smile, her singing, dancing, and for making people laugh. Carol was a great mother to four children and a fantastic grandmother to three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved antiquing and had a knack for finding hidden treasures all over Pennsylvania and New York.

Carol was preceded in death by her third child, Geraldine "Jodi" Irwin and by her husband of 54 years, Robert Irwin, Jr.

Carol is survived by her brother: Thomas "Tommy" Atkinson and wife, Maggie; brother: Gerald "Jerry" Atkinson and wife Sue. Carol is also survived by her son, Dana Irwin and spouse Michael Freeman; daughter, Suzanne "Suzi" Irwin; and son, Eric Irwin. She is survived by three grandchildren: Kailyn Lowry, Katherine "Katie" Irwin and Ryan Irwin; and three great-grandchildren: Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Carol is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Memorial for their kindness and care during her time there.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -