|
|
Carol Jean (Atkinson) Irwin passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 79. Carol was born on January 2, 1940 in Honesdale.
She was the daughter of John "Ralph" and Helen (Tarkett) Atkinson. Carol spent her entire life in Honesdale and met her husband and best friend of 54 years here.
Carol will forever be remembered for her infectious smile, her singing, dancing, and for making people laugh. Carol was a great mother to four children and a fantastic grandmother to three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved antiquing and had a knack for finding hidden treasures all over Pennsylvania and New York.
Carol was preceded in death by her third child, Geraldine "Jodi" Irwin and by her husband of 54 years, Robert Irwin, Jr.
Carol is survived by her brother: Thomas "Tommy" Atkinson and wife, Maggie; brother: Gerald "Jerry" Atkinson and wife Sue. Carol is also survived by her son, Dana Irwin and spouse Michael Freeman; daughter, Suzanne "Suzi" Irwin; and son, Eric Irwin. She is survived by three grandchildren: Kailyn Lowry, Katherine "Katie" Irwin and Ryan Irwin; and three great-grandchildren: Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Carol is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Memorial for their kindness and care during her time there.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 20, 2019