Carol M. Bates, 77, of Honesdale died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Honesdale on August 27, 1942 to the late Wilbur and Beatrice Reynolds Olver.
Carol was a housewife and had various jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows, and the Yankees Baseball. She had a special place in her heart for her childern and grandchildren and loved spending time with them and her loved ones.
She is survived by her loving husband, Franklin Bates, Bethany and her children and their spouses: Susan and Tony Gould of Florida, Cassandra and Stephen Knash, Honesdale and Richard and Eleanor Doney , Honesdale. Also her step-children: Gary Bates and wife Debbie of Waymart, Cindy Reed and husband Steve of Honesdale, and Sandy Menotti and husband Terry of Florida; a sister, Gloria Domanski and husband Dave of New Jersey.; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her step-brother, Jack Dix.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street Honesdale.