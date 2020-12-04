Carolyn M. Stalker
Binghamton, NY - Carolyn transitioned from life on earth on November 8 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. She was born July 10, 1943 to the late Vernon M. and Mabel J. Stalker of Vestal, NY, formerly of Wayne Co., PA Despite medical issues, Carolyn, the quintessential social worker, took care of herself so that she could devote her life to others.
Carolyn earned a BA from SUNY Oswego and a MSW from Marywood University. As a Psychiatric Social Worker Carolyn helped others in many settings: State Residential Hospital, Cerebral Palsy Residential Institution and Group Homes. More recently Carolyn moved home to provide for her Mother and became a Social Worker for Head Start.
Carolyn was an artist in numerous mediums and passionate about multiple causes as evidenced by her support both financially and with the gift of time. Carolyn is loved and admired by her sisters, Marion Barnes (Bob) of Athens, OH and Joan Krosner (Bob) of Horse Shoe, NC. Every week of their lives, Carolyn was in contact with each of her nieces and nephews all of whom now reside in Athens, OH: Dr. Phil Taylor, III and Dr. Amy Taylor-Bianco (Dr. Joe) as well as her great-nephews and her great-niece: Phillip Taylor IV, Emma Bianco, Richard Taylor and the late Andrew Bianco. The young nephews and niece describe Carolyn as: "remarkable", "extraordinary", "artistic", "compassionate", "selfless", and "brave".
Carolyn is a member of the Vestal United Methodist Church. At her request she has been cremated and will be laid to rest in the Vestal Park Cemetery. Due to Covid, the memorial service was private. Carolyn requested that each person do an act of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Carolyn to Andrew's Benefit Fund. One can sign the register book, share a memory, and read the full obituary at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
. Cards and donations can be mailed to Andrew's Avengers c/o Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Avenue, Athens, OH 45701.