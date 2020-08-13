Catherine Elizabeth Bower, age 37, of Hawley died unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Honesdale. Born June 3, 1983, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of Craig and Christina (Giarrusso) Bower also of Hawley. Cathy was a member of BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church.
A graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, she was a student at Lackawanna College, Lake Region Campus. Cathy was a loving mother and cared deeply for Kyler. Also, she was involved with Dyberry Day Camp, Special Olympics, and The Challenger Baseball team. Her frequent pastime was enjoying yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son: Kyler Bower of Hawley; a sister: Serena Bower of East Islip, NY; two brothers: Michael Bower of Hawley and Thomas Bower of Houston, TX; and four nieces and nephews: Isabella and Alexander Bower of Staten Island, NY, and Carter and Dominic Bower of Houston, TX; and an uncle: Karl Bower of Welcome Lake.
A private Funeral Mass will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
