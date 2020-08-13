1/1
Catherine Elizabeth Bower
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Elizabeth Bower, age 37, of Hawley died unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Honesdale. Born June 3, 1983, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of Craig and Christina (Giarrusso) Bower also of Hawley. Cathy was a member of BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church.

A graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, she was a student at Lackawanna College, Lake Region Campus. Cathy was a loving mother and cared deeply for Kyler. Also, she was involved with Dyberry Day Camp, Special Olympics, and The Challenger Baseball team. Her frequent pastime was enjoying yard sales.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son: Kyler Bower of Hawley; a sister: Serena Bower of East Islip, NY; two brothers: Michael Bower of Hawley and Thomas Bower of Houston, TX; and four nieces and nephews: Isabella and Alexander Bower of Staten Island, NY, and Carter and Dominic Bower of Houston, TX; and an uncle: Karl Bower of Welcome Lake.

A private Funeral Mass will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved