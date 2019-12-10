|
Catherine "Cate" Mary Shelton, 64, of Honesdale, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William R. Shelton. The couple married on February 14, 1995.
Born on January 7, 1955 in Honesdale, she is the daughter of Mary E. Kovatis Miszler of Hawley and the late Kenneth N. Miszler. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1972 and later attended Famous Art School studying NRI computer programming.
Cate worked in retail, manufacturing and as a cook throughout her life. In recent years, she became an energy healer. She played in the Wayne County Womens Softball League for many years. She was a past member, driver and EMT-D of Honesdale Ambulance Corps.
Cate loved plants and was known for her extensive flower garden and beautiful yard. She enjoyed reading and learning new things. She loved to take nature walks and photograph what she saw along the way. She enjoyed
learning how plants could be used to help us in our homes and health.
Her goal was to live sustainable in all ways.
She loved listening to music and used it as a calming feature in her life. She enjoyed helping other cancer survivors in gaining knowledge of the illness and how to cope. She was known for her sense of humor and desire to educate others in anything that peaked her interest. She was known as someone who could be relied on and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
Cate wanted all who walked with her throughout her battle with cancer to know how grateful she was for their prayers, love and support throughout her remaining years.
Cate's family would like to thank Dr. Paula Bennett and Karon Shaffer of Wayne Memorial Hospice for their care.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cate is survived by her daughter, Erica D. Gribble Rubach and husband Steve of Philadelphia, PA; step-sons, Patrick Shelton and wife Leyna of Honesdale, Jeremy Shelton of Japan, Timothy Shelton and wife Callie of Honesdale.Granddaughters, Maya and Ally Rubach. Step grandchildren Samatha, Sierra, Emma, Skylar, Payton, Brody, Kendall and Oakley.Sister, Ruth Krell and husband Michael of Hawley. Brothers Nicholas
Miszler of Hawley, Martin A. Miszler and wife Susan of Hawley. Kenneth J. Miszler and wife Marlene of Hawley. Edward V.
Miszler and wife Susan of Hawley. Jeffrey B. Miszler and wife Donna of Honesdale. Aunts,uncle,nieces,nephews,cousins,great neices and nephews and extended family in Virginia.
Preceded in death by Father, Kenneth Miszler, step son, Randy Shelton, mother in law Catherine A. Shelton and father in law Garnett B. Shelton of Bumpass Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11am. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Cate's name to Victims' Intervention, Habitat for Humanity or the Honesdale Food Pantry.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 10, 2019