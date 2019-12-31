|
|
Cathy Watson Myers, 52, of Honesdale (formerly of White Mills) passed away Sunday, peacefully in her sleep. She had been battling colon cancer courageously for several years.
Cathy was the daughter of Kenneth and Elaine Watson. Born in Honesdale, Pa. She grew up in White Mills, Pa and was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. She also took college courses for social work. Her passion was helping people. She touched everyone's life that she was in with kindness and understanding. She worked for the Wallenpaupack School District for many years. She had other jobs over the past years, all that involved helping others. She left her job at WIC that she loved after her diagnosis earlier this year.
In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family, photography, reading, concerts, and her pets. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother.
Her children and grandchildren were her world. She spent all her spare time with them. She cherished every moment they spent together. She loved to drive around and take photos, especially of barns. She loved the ocean as well. Her cats were so special to her, as well as her "grandfurbabies". She had very strong faith in God and was a member of the White Mills United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children, Alexandria Bishop and Britton Myers. Her grandchildren Eli and Lena Bishop. Son in law, Corey Bishop. Daughter in law, Kristy Myers. Sister, Cindy Canfield. Brother, Kenneth Watson. Nieces, Cheryl Nazar and Amanda Hedrich and nephew Kenny Watson. She also had great nieces and nephews as well.
The family would like to thank the Chemo Doctors and nurses at Wayne Memorial Hospital for all of their kindness shown during her treatments. They would also like to thank Dr. D'Oro for his kindness and help as well as all of the ICU and hospice doctors and nurses.
Cathy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was truly a wonderful woman who made a positive impact on so many lives.
All services will be held at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11am.
A memorial service will be held at 11 followed by the burial at Indian Orchard Cemetary.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to either The Wayne County Public Library or Dessin Animal Shelter. Both reading and animals were something that she was passionate about.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 31, 2019