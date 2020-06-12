Cecelia Malone of Youngsville NY, formerly of Roscoe NY, passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Roscoe Nursing Home. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Alvoid and Frances Campbell, she was born in Manhattan, NY on January 26, 1933.
She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Malone, her sister Patricia Vitale and her brother Robert Campbell.
She is survived by her brother Kenneth Campbell and his wife Marie, a sister Judith Oberheim and her husband Arthur, sons Herbert "Chip" Malone and his wife Lori, Kevin Malone and his wife Zanza, daughter Susan Schadt and her husband Charles, granddaughters Chelsie Schadt and her partner Bill Hardin, Courtney Schadt, Kristi Hewlett and her husband Ron, two great-granddaughters Charli Rose and Jenni Hewlett and several nieces and nephews.
Nothing meant more to our mom than her family. An especially rewarding time of her life was playing a cherished role as caregiver for her granddaughters who lovingly referred to her as Nani. Conveniently located next door, the girls developed a special bond which grew throughout their young lives as Nani watched them grow and thrive, met and hosted their friends, and gathered together at family holidays, celebrations and milestones. Their upbringing was forever touched by her love and guiding hand and she loved being an important part of their lives.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the staff at the Roscoe Nursing Home for providing our mom with excellent care over the past few years.
Due to current crowd restrictions, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia's name to the Roscoe Regional Rehab & Residential Center, 420 Rockland Rd, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 12, 2020.