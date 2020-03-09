|
|
Very much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, friend and much more, Cecelia Reiter died March 2, 2020 at Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility, Susquehanna Pa.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George Thornton Reiter, daughter Jean Kathryn who died at age 3, brothers Edmund, Gene, Walter and Thomas, and sisters Julia and Delores.
Cecelia is survived by her children Dianne and Frank Emick of Binghamton, NY and George and Alice Reiter of Jacksonville NC., Grandchildren Juliann and Marc Mastronardi, Christine and Fidel Ramirez, Scott and Janine Emick and Leslee Reiter and Great grandchildren Thomas Stepien, Shay Kavanagh, Dominic Mastronardi and Lauren Larsen. Also surviving are sister Dolly Petroski, many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Cecelia was born in 1923 to Thomas and Helen Malinski and lived on a farm along with her seven brothers and sisters. She attended Crosby School, a one room schoolhouse in Lakewood, Pa. in 1944 she and George married and moved to their farm in Pleasant Mount, Pa. She enjoyed walking in the woods and had stories of surprising various animals including a bear standing up sniffing. She said she was close enough to know he needed a deodorant, Cecelia was a breast cancer survivor.
After George died, Cecelia sold their farm and came to live with Dianne and Frank. She enjoyed Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and keeping an eye on the neighborhood. Some of her best times were with the Lunch Bunch Ladies, playing cards on Friday night and deer watching rides. She had an amazing smile.
She was "Grandma" to so many. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ramanujan, Nancy Evans and Dr. Liu for many years of kindness and support. We are grateful to caregivers Deb, Jill, Shellie, Roz and Lyndsey. We could not have managed without you. We would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility in Susquehanna, Pa for their support, kindness and sense of humor during difficult times and for taking really good care of our mother and us.
At Cecelia's request a graveside services at St. Juliana's Cemetery, Rock Lake, Pa is planned and will be announced. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 9, 2020