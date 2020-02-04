Home

Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Charlene Ann Orso Obituary
Charlene Anne Orso, 69 of Greentown PA, formerly of Marshfield MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 3, 2020 in Scranton, PA.

Charlene was born in Malden, MA to Grace and Walter Carberry on June 3,1950. She attended Malden High School and graduated in 1968. She went on to graduate from the Sinnott School for business computing, and worked for the scientific journal doing sales work for international markets until she met and married the love of her life Philip E. Orso and moved to Green Harbor MA.

Charlene took great pride in being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. When she wasn't doting on her family, she loved antiquing, shopping for jewelry and sipping tea.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Philip E. Orso of Greentown PA; her daughter Sharon Orso Stanley (Tim) of Elk Grove CA; her son Randy Orso of Greentown, PA; two grandchildren: Summer and Jason Stanley; her sisters Miriam Chartier and Wendy Delena, and brother Walter Carberry.

Her sister Carolyn Greenwood and parents Grace and Walter Carberry preceded her in death.

Memorial donations may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale PA 18431

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff at Geisinger Medical Center, especially nurses Rebecca and Kim, for their kind and compassionate care.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 7th from 1 to 2 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA, followed by a memorial gathering at 2 PM.

Inurnment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 4, 2020
