Charles V. Cosey, 93, a resident at Forest City Nursing Home, formerly of Broomall, Pa, passed away on Tuesday night, June 9, 2020. His wife of 55 years, the former Meran (Seiple) Cosey passed away in 2008.
Born February 18, 1927 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Esther (Hiddick) Cosey.
Charles was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran having served from October of 1944 until his Honorable Discharge in November of 1946. He was a printing manager for a pharmaceutical company prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his nieces, Barbara (Cosey) Butts, her husband Tom and Katherine (Cosey) D'Andrea, nephew Robert Cosey, his wife Cindy, and Godchild Sherrie Stephens and her husband Brian.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow at the Aldenville Baptist Church, 971 Creek Drive, Prompton (Aldenville), PA 18456 with Rev. David Laubach officiating.
Interment will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Lawnview Cemetery, 500 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046 for family only with Rev. Wylie Johnson officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 13, 2020.